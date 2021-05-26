Makeover of Idaho 25 in East Jerome County Begins June 1

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-The rehabilitation of Idaho Highway 25 from Eden to the interstate begins on June 1. Crews will be working from milepost 18, which is about four miles west of Eden, to Interstate 84 in Jerome County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The roadway will be pulverized, then cement will be added with a compacting material before a new surface is applied. The process will reinforce the base that is present now and extend the life of the highway, according to ITD.

The $3.9 million project will last through the summer and should be completed before the fall. Work will reduce traffic down to one lane of travel, requiring flaggers and a pilot car to guide people through the construction zone. Construction will not take place in Eden or Hazelton, only on either side of each community on the highway.

Jessica Williams, Idaho Department of Transportation

