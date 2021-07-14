I Haven’t Recycled In Twin Falls In 4 Years; Who’s To Blame?

As I was leaving a Twin Falls' gas station the other day, I caught a glimpse of some recycling dumpsters. It made me think of the last time I actually made an effort to recycle anything in the city, and 2017 was the year that came up.

Here's the honest to God truth Twin Falls. I haven't recycled one single item in more than four years. I do take the lion's share of the blame for this, but does something like having convenience removed from the equation also factor in.

I can still remember--I think it was back in 2017--when we could no longer send our glass bottles and plastic materials off every other week in our blue container. Obviously, I get why certain plastics can't be recycled, and certainly put no blame on the city of Twin Falls. It's just coming to grips with the whole "everything is trash mentality," that is starting to eat way at me. We used to recycle a great deal of glass bottles, but now it all goes in the garbage too.

I asked a number of people around the office today, and one-hundred percent of them said they basically toss everything out. One of my co-workers admitted to being a pretty diligent recycler, that is until glass and plastic were no longer accepted. Those who visit from out of state can't believe we don't recycle plastics and glass, but it is happening more and more in other parts of the country.

What are your thoughts on the current state of recycling in Twin Falls?

