Twin Falls Will Consider Future of Recycling Program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The city of Twin Falls is asking for feedback from citizens on the future of the recycling program.

City Council will meet Monday August 12, to look at three options for the recycling program: continue the current program, limit the program to certain materials, or ax the program altogether. The public will be given a chance to chime in on the issue and provide their input or ideas for recycling.

According to the city, the program began in 2005 which was expanded in 2010, but then in 2017 encountered some challenges when demand for recyclables increased the cost of the program, which the city covered to offset the cost.

People with the company that collects the material and the Southern Idaho Solid Waste, which receives the material, will be present at the August 12, meeting to answer questions. Citizens will be given two minutes to provide input on the program to council members. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at Twin Falls City Hall on 203 Main Avenue East.