TWIN FALLS, Idaho – If you have plastic bags around the house that you don’t know what to do with, here’s one idea: bring them to a CSI men’s basketball game this Friday or Saturday and you’ll get half-off the admission price.

The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball tournament on Nov. 16 and 17 is sponsored by Jerome plastic bag manufacturer Hilex Poly. The partnership is part of an effort to encourage people with their recycling habits, and to garner more plastic bags that the company can recycle for future use.

The company takes donated plastic bags to one of the Novolex recycling centers where they are washed and processed into pellets that are used to manufacture new plastic bags, according to a news release.

“We’re proud to offer a sustainable solution with our Bag-2-Bag® program and we’re excited to bring more awareness to recycling through our sponsorship of CSI Athletics,” Scott Adams, Hilex Poly plant manager, said in the prepared statement. “Bag-2-Bag takes plastic retail bags out of the environment and landfills.”

Adams said Novolex processes more than 22 million pounds of plastic every year.

By donating bags this Friday and Saturday, game visitors will get to enjoy the season’s first men’s basketball tournament while helping the environment. Besides partnering with CSI for the upcoming games, Hilex Poly provides recycling bins at local grocery stores, CSI buildings, and at its plant in Jerome.

The men’s team will play against Colombia Basin starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and against Mesa Community College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be held at the CSI gymnasium.

CSI Assistant Athletic Director Jacob Howell said: