I Need Advice On Beating Cabin Fever

Cabin fever as it’s called begins to weigh heavily by late February. When I was a kid it always seemed like there were a couple of days in the late month when the sun broke through, temperatures climbed and mounds of snow began melting. As teenagers, we would get in our cars and drive the 15 miles to the nearest mall and with our windows down. Then the big freeze would return.



Sometimes it would be the middle of April before things would start to warm

Sometimes it would be the middle of April before things would start to warm on a regular basis. From Thanksgiving Day until Easter we dreamed of warmer climates.

This morning I had a conversation with a friend about the need to just get on the road and see something else.

The trouble, a lot of the places I’d like to go are still covered in deep snow. The same with the roads needed to get to those cities and towns.

Since I don’t climb indoor rock walls I’m somewhat limited to a few hours of NASCAR every week. It always looks so warm at the tracks.

Any recommendations for beating the late winter blues?