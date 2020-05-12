Idaho Air Guard Deployed to Southwest Asia

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)- Around 400 Idaho Air National Guard members are being deployed to several locations in Southwest Asia in support of combat operations. The Idaho National Guard announced the deployment of the 124th Fighter Wing Monday at Gowen Field with continued departures throughout the summer.

The 124th will be sent to support Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and New Normal. According to the Idaho National Guard, this will be the second largest deployment for the 124th in its history. Multiple aircraft including the A-10, pilots, security forces, maintenance and medical personnel, and various support staff will be deployed. The last large scale deployment was in 2016 while in support of the efforts against ISIS.

“We recognize the impact this mission will have on our community and we deeply appreciate the sacrifice of Idaho's service members," Idaho Governor Brad Little said in a prepared statement. “This deployment once again displays the commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its members, as well as the dedication demonstrated by the community of families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers who provide unwavering support to our service members.”

