Here’s a hypothetical. Let’s say a club of helicopter enthusiasts liked to watch medical rescue craft take off and land. On a Sunday morning in Twin Falls, they gathered to watch the chopper at St. Luke’s hospital. Then a few hundred parked in the Reformed Church lot.

A lot of politicians go to church there. You can bet it wouldn’t be tolerated.

The following isn’t a hypothetical. There’s a church in Twin Falls that for 105 years has been located north of City Park. There are festivals in the park, but the parties are a much more recent development, sanctioned by the city. Because it brings people downtown in the belief they’ll spend money.

The City Says Not My Problem

The church has a parking lot behind its parish hall, and another behind the church school. There are six Masses every weekend. Two take place on Saturday night. These are known as Vigils. Every church has unique traditions and names. Vigils are usually attended by older people, because, well, it seems to me that we go to bed early, and can head for home and sleep afterward.

Old people with canes, walkers, and hip replacements. Or stents, wheelchairs, and creaky knees. You arrive for Vigil and there’s no parking, because the festival goers, mostly 20-somethings, have pushed the easy button and filled the church lots. Now you need to hobble several blocks to get to church. During the summer, when it’s 95 degrees, as well.

Should the church recruit some 75-year-old men to stand in the heat for hours and chase away the lazy kids? Is it the church’s responsibility to cover the costs of security for a city event? Should someone go to a council meeting and douse the city manager with holy water?

Is There a Price to Pay for City Action?

Would a bribe help? You see, there’s not much money because when nobody can get to church, the collection suffers!

This is the situation for St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. I’ve been told there’s no formal complaint. Maybe it’s the turnover in the rectory, but I’m not lying when I’m telling you people are unhappy. When ushers approach me and ask if I can speak to the council, it’s because they know that I know these people, and the ushers are getting an earful from their people.

Like any other denomination, Catholics vote in a higher percentage than the public at large.

Do you know the response I’ve received all summer? I’ll paraphrase: Here’s a number to call. Go pester someone else. That’s your public servants at work.