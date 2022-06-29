There are interesting real estate options all around the Magic Valley with hidden potential to become something different than originally intended.

One building currently listed for sale in the Magic Valley has been transformed from a house of worship to a home with heavenly potential. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to make this into something usable again, but it’s possible and the price is really good.

Idaho Church Turned Into A Home The exterior of this building still screams that it is a church - but inside there is a lot of work that needs to be done. Maybe that's a metaphor for people who go to church too.

The building is located in Jerome and was originally built and used as a church in 1960. It’s a massive structure with 9,192 square feet of living space containing 14 rooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchen areas, and many other multi-use rooms and spaces.

Jerome Church Could Become A Heavenly Home

The church turned-office turned-work in progress is located at 506 S Adams Street in Jerome, ID. Listed for $369,000 on real estate websites, it is currently listed as pending. Hopefully, the new owners can get the place back into shape and we can see pictures of the progress.

What Should Be Done With The Old Church

We don’t know if it will be used as a home, offices, or returned to its original state and used as a church again. I have honestly wanted, for many years, to find an old church or a school for sale and convert it into a super-cool home. Just imagine all the cool hidden rooms you could create and all the space you would have to spread out and have individual family spaces. Except, that would mean I'd probably only see my kids at dinner time.

