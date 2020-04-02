When Coronavirus Fear Impacts Your Sleep

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I was dreaming about walking down a city street and I heard music of praise. I looked to my right and left and the music was coming from churches. Just ahead was a third church and people were exiting. Curious, I asked if the churches had been re-opened. They smiled and explained it was true.

A sign told me there was a second Sunday service and I walked the steps and entered this massive stone structure.

There were military vehicles parking alongside and the troops were gathering in a parking space across the street.

Seeing a friend I asked after his health. He assured me he was fine. An old priest came walking by and called me by name. I was surprised he knew me. Then he asked me if I had put aside the things harming my own life. He asked if I was fasting. I told him I was trying. At that point I walked back outside to see how many people were still coming.

At the bottom of the steps I turned left on the street and grew concerned. Parking spaces were being filled by vendors looking to sell their products. I rounded the corner of the church. There were military vehicles parking alongside and the troops were gathering in a parking space across the street. There is little else I recall of the dream but for a sense of unease. At a world changing in ways I can’t fathom.

The dreams were just as strange the previous night. I was walking Blue Lakes Boulevard in the direction of work. Some people raced by me and caught a departing bus. Instead, I found a restaurant open and walked inside, sat down and picked up a piece of pizza and started eating. Customers were horrified. One told me I wasn’t expected at work. When I asked why, he told me people believed I was infected.

I don’t believe my dreams foreshadow things to come. I do think our dreams reflect the worries we shoulder. I can only imagine there are thousands of people in our community currently experiencing similar episodes before waking.

The sooner this crisis ends we’ll all sleep better.