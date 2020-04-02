When Coronavirus Fear Impacts Your Sleep

Picture by Bill Colley.
I was dreaming about walking down a city street and I heard music of praise.  I looked to my right and left and the music was coming from churches.  Just ahead was a third church and people were exiting.  Curious, I asked if the churches had been re-opened.  They smiled and explained it was true.

A sign told me there was a second Sunday service and I walked the steps and entered this massive stone structure. 

There were military vehicles parking alongside and the troops were gathering in a parking space across the street.

Seeing a friend I asked after his health.  He assured me he was fine.  An old priest came walking by and called me by name.  I was surprised he knew me.  Then he asked me if I had put aside the things harming my own life.  He asked if I was fasting.  I told him I was trying.  At that point I walked back outside to see how many people were still coming.

At the bottom of the steps I turned left on the street and grew concerned.  Parking spaces were being filled by vendors looking to sell their products.  I rounded the corner of the church.  There were military vehicles parking alongside and the troops were gathering in a parking space across the street.  There is little else I recall of the dream but for a sense of unease.  At a world changing in ways I can’t fathom.

The dreams were just as strange the previous night.  I was walking Blue Lakes Boulevard in the direction of work.  Some people raced by me and caught a departing bus.  Instead, I found a restaurant open and walked inside, sat down and picked up a piece of pizza and started eating.  Customers were horrified.  One told me I wasn’t expected at work.  When I asked why, he told me people believed I was infected.

I don’t believe my dreams foreshadow things to come.  I do think our dreams reflect the worries we shoulder.  I can only imagine there are thousands of people in our community currently experiencing similar episodes before waking.

The sooner this crisis ends we’ll all sleep better.

