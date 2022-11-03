A Response from Idaho’s Biggest Jackwagon

I don’t care what names you call me. I don’t care if you don’t like what I have to say. But if you’re listening, keep tuning in and tell others about the so-called outrageous things I say! It’s my job to be a lightning rod. It amuses me when I see people react with smoke coming out of their ears. See the picture of the shirt? The hoodie was a gift from a local politician. I had been talking with her at lunch Monday and told her a guy on our Facebook page called me a jackwagon. We laughed and the next day she dropped off the gag gift. I may put it behind glass and hang it on a wall.

I was working at a talk radio station almost twenty years ago and almost every day when I finished, the studio door would open and the general manager would be standing there. “Can I see you in my office?” would be his question, which wasn’t a question where no was an answer. For the next half hour, he would vent about all the complaint calls he took about the program. The program director one day asked how many calls had come in already that morning. The GM said there had been two. The PD then replied that when we reached 20 we would know I was firing on all cylinders. The GM simply glared in response.

A few years ago, I was leaving church when a man stopped me. “I’m a legend in my own mind, too,” he explained. Dude, first it’s the church. Second, I’m doing my job. Three, he’s the jackwagon.