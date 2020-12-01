Idaho Baby Bigfoot Video Examined In New State Sightings Podcast

The author of a 2015 book on Idaho Bigfoot sightings recently spent some time discussing the alleged reports and video footage behind some of the state's most well-known incidents. A recent podcast between author and host describes these reports in detail.

I think it's safe to say that Idaho has a fascination with sasquatch. I say this based on the response I have personally seen regarding alleged state sightings on social media over the past few years. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that Idahoans are very active outdoors all year around.

So far in 2020, Idaho has had two incidents reported to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Some of the Gem State's top reported sightings were recently scrutinized in a November 8 interview. In the video upload to YouTube, the author of the 2015 book "Bigfoot Still Lives In Idaho," participates in a Q & A with the program's host.

I am a complete skeptic when it comes to the idea that sasquatch have been roaming the planet for the better part of the past century. The evidence that these creatures don't exist--in my mind--lies in the fact that no physical evidence of a deceased sasquatch has ever turned up. I would present this same rebuttal to anyone trying to convince me that aliens or vampires are real.

What I do find interesting about the legend of Bigfoot is just how many sightings are reported each year in this country. Unlike reports of UFOs, which are most often debunked as military or satellite undertakings, a good number of sasquatch encounters involve groups of people collaborating one another's stories, and many happen in broad daylight.

A few of the clips featured in this interview I had never seen before. For instance, the alleged mother and her infant sasquatch recording that can be seen at the 21-minute mark of the podcast, was new to me. Whatever stance you take on the matter, some of the Idaho reports covered in this podcast are, if nothing else, entertaining.