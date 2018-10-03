Idaho Boy Gets Special Surprise During School Pep Rally

Gooding Middle School recently held a pep rally with a very special surprise visitor.

The pep rally was really a cover for an awesome homecoming reunion between a military father and his son. U.S. Army Sargent Kenneth Beach had just returned home from a 10 month deployment and his son was adorably surprised to see his dad show up at school!

I LOVE these kinds of videos. We know that it is hard for military families to be separated but you really get to feel the emotion and understand a little better the true sacrifice it is with these homecoming videos.