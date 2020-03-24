Opinion: No, the Government Isn’t Plotting a Coup

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Be careful what you see when it comes to the Internet. A friend of mine is the senior reporter on staff at a newspaper in Upstate New York. Over the weekend she was curious about a video someone sent her way. The sender explained the video’s origins came out of Oregon and the train carrying military hardware was on its way to New York City. Apparently, to deal with any domestic disturbances which could be coming as a result of the coronavirus “crisis”.

A few thoughts.

When units deploy or get a new assignment on domestic bases, the members take their equipment with them.

The foliage in the background is quite green. I’m not sure it’s the case in Oregon this early in spring. Two, military equipment often moves by rails. When I was a little boy in the late 1960s, I could look out my back window at the Erie Railroad. My brother and I liked to watch the new cars getting piggyback rides. On some days we were thrilled when we saw tanks and Jeeps.

I saw a small convoy a couple of weeks ago on Route 93 in Twin Falls. Reserves and Guard units practice, after all. I frequently see them on the move on the Interstate. It may have been last summer when I saw a tank parked at a rest area across the highway from the Stage Stop near the Kuna exit. It was there for more than a few days. It isn’t like anyone was going to steal it by dragging it away with a Dodge 3500.

I told a caller yesterday I don’t believe government is lining us up for the “end game”. What for? We’ve pretty much gone along with its suggestions without any coercion.

And the people in our capitals are reacting just like the rest of us. They’ve got little data to operate on and fear if they don’t listen to the doctors they’ll pay a political price. We buy up the toilet paper and legislators, just as human as the general population, have their own form of herd mentality and panic.

You can see the suspect video below:

