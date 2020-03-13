Will Coronavirus Rob You of Your Freedom ?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You may believe the coronavirus is overhyped. Or you may consider it a serious health and economic threat. Either way, when this ends we may not be nearly as free as we were in the past. I came across a post suggesting the government is getting a good look at human behavior during this crisis. You can read it by clicking here.

government is closely watching how people voluntarily quarantine themselves and are willing to live with military units rolling along their streets

The writer is a founder of the Rutherford Institute, which has been fighting for years to protect your God given liberties. Many of Rutherford’s best known battles have preserved the rights of people of faith and of their churches. The Institute has a solid track record. John Whitehead is a Rutherford founder.

He suggests government will take a mile if you give an inch.

And, now, government is closely watching how people voluntarily quarantine themselves and are willing to live with military units rolling along their streets (think New Rochelle, New York).

Did you know the military has already gamed its response in case of a health crisis or civil strife? People could be quarantined in one of several camps across the country. Not because they’re bad but because the government actually believes it would be for the benefit of society. Maybe you’re O.K. with such an approach but it runs counter to the Constitution. It clarifies due process of law. “Snatch and grab” is not due process.

Someday, a policy could be used against innocent people simply because someone in government doesn’t like political opposition.

Coronavirus can kill but remember, it doesn’t kill everybody infected. The number is still a small percentage. Would the country be better off in the long run if government and media stood back and allowed the illness to run its course?