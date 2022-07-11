I love that there are castles in Idaho. This is a land where you could expect to see fairytale-style cottages deep in the forest, so why wouldn’t there also be castles?

Idaho Castle for Sale with $7 Million Price Tag

The newest castle in Idaho was just listed for sale 3 days ago on Zillow and has a kingly price tag of $7 million. It’s still under construction, but that means you can finish it to match your style. The sprawling castle covers 8,000 square feet and has 3 bathrooms and 2 bedrooms overlooking Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho.

LOOK: Idaho Castle For Sale Near Lake Pend Oreille I love that there are castles in Idaho. This is a land where you could expect to see fairytale-style cottages deep in the forest, so why wouldn’t there also be castles?

Idaho Von Frandsen Castle for Sale

This castle is seriously cool. It has a secret passage cutting down through the rock to the dock at the lake and an amazing view of Lake Pend Oreille. Inside there’s access to a plunge pool, knight armor standing guard in various rooms, and granite stone walls quarried in British Columbia and brought on-site to be custom fit for the build. The timber beams come from local trees.

The castle has been under construction for many years. I found an article with a reference to it back in 2009 and despite the continual construction, it has been used in films and for events.

