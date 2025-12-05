I write a lot about the climate crazies on the left. I should note the right has its own kook-a-loos. I read a story this week in the Wall Street Journal about chemtrails and cloud seeding. I believe the story is behind a paywall, but you’re welcome to see if it opens by clicking here. The writer interviewed a guy in Utah who has been threatened by paranoid conspiracy theorists who believe everyone else is out to get them.

I Asked a Friend in the Know

A friend of mine retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force. We were neighbors and used to get together a few times a week at a local diner. He had quite the resume. He had served as the Executive Officer for the Thunderbirds, the Administrator for the Shuttle Challenger Commission, and was the Air Force liaison to Capitol Hill.

Over the years, the man has been a periodic guest on my radio program. Once I brought up the subject of chemtrails, he was blunt as usual. As he explained, you’re looking at water vapor, and he suggested the people promoting anything else have lost their minds. Calling them out makes them angry, but I’ve been hearing their manifestations for decades, and we’re all still here.

Why Can't We Get Some Normal People in Politics?

I know one of them, and he’s running for a seat in the Idaho Legislature. I don’t mind voting for people who are committed to keeping spending in line, limiting government, and spurning lobbyists. Why can’t you just stick with those promises and avoid being a crackpot?