It Was Tree-Hugging Day at Idaho’s State Capitol

My radio audience jokes there are only a few dozen liberals in Idaho. The figure is probably higher, but most fear publicly admitting their predilection. However, hemp skirts and electric cars appear when an opportunity arises to join others in seeking news media attention. That was the case a few days ago when 100 granola chompers gathered in Boise at the State Capitol. The Sierra Club is celebrating its kindred spirits. The organization is endowed by Hollywood celebrities who live in 20,000-square-foot homes. The granny glasses crowd was promoting solar energy.

The writer at the Sierra Club bemoans some Idaho counties blocking solar projects as if we all need our landscape and bird habitat ravaged by green energy projects that benefit neighboring blue states.

First, if you want to put panels on your house and a windmill in your backyard, have at it. I’m wholly supportive of your efforts to have some steady power if the grid goes down, and there are warnings it’s coming (due to Biden/Harris policies). But I don’t want to pay for your vanity. If you can afford the panels, then you don’t need working men and women picking up a portion of your tab.

That appears to be what these hacky sack players in hemp skirts were promoting. The government, through you, pays their freight for them. Take your darn hands out of my wallet!

They make the argument that subsidizing their latest vanity project saves the planet. They’ll impoverish you to get their wish. This is a scam, and we need to bring these programs to an end and let the market follow a natural path. You want to preen with new toys, then get a second job. If you even have a current one beyond leaving mommy’s basement to take out your empties.

