Jesus is Coming to Twin Falls in September

If it’s really Him, some of us are in big trouble!

I hope you don’t take that as mocking a possible return.  Some people need blunt reminders of what they can expect.

It's a Movie Introduction

What’s actually taking place is the showing of a film at the Orpheum Theater.  On Thursday, September 25th, at 6:00 p.m.  Free admission if you had that question.  The movie is called The Story of Jesus, and it is part of the Jesus Film Project.

The people behind this special event are called the Kingdom Kruisers.  Christian motorcyclists.  They suggest you bring along an unchurched friend.  For more details, you can contact Doug at (208) 308-7543.

Some of you know there are multiple Christian bikers in southern Idaho, representing a variety of denominations.  It leads me to a story from a few summers ago.  I was driving Route 20 from Mountain Home to Fairfield, and decided to stop for lunch at the Wrangler.  Several bikers were just ahead of me, and when I walked inside, they were all gathered at the counter.

Christian Bikers Only Break Stereotypes

They looked the part you often see in the movies.  Long hair, beards, and dusty.  Then one of them told me they had ordered, and that I could go ahead.  That’s when I noticed the crosses on their vests.  They had stopped for ice cream!

There’s even a Catholic club, and the vests have the crests of the Knights of Columbus.  Be careful.  If you encounter them, they may ask if you would be willing to contribute to Sage Women’s Center!

