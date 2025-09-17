When I was young, I heard a lot of chatter from comedians, actors, and professors I admired about conservative politicians. It wasn’t very nice. Ronald Reagan was going to start World War III, kick old people off Social Security, and leave us all freezing in the streets. I never recall any of them citing any serious evidence, but as many of these people were respected and trusted, a lot of young people took the claims as true.

Ignore the Facts and Pay a Price

I’m a reader. I own a couple of thousand books, and every day read the equivalent of a novel. I’ve given away hundreds of books to others with the advice that they read what I’ve seen. It’s amazing how much of the opinions I hear from others isn’t based on reality. That is, facts! It’s all about padding our confirmation bias. Reading a variety of sources will open your eyes.

The alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk had a simpleton’s view of his target. A caricature fueled by people on the left, some of whom must have known they were spreading lies. Such as Charlie Kirk being a homophobe. Kirk was more than willing to explain his positions and what he believed. That was his mission in life.

The Video Offers a Buried Truth

The video below should lift a few scales from the eyes of the bitter left. Kirk didn’t have animus against people's personal lives, and counted many people living alternative lifestyles as friends. Just because a Christian won’t pat you on the head or join in your activities doesn’t mean they wish you harm. Had the shooter been informed, Charlie Kirk would still be with us. A young woman wouldn’t be widowed, and two children would have a father.



