Idaho City Thumbs its Nose at Governor Brad Little

Government edicts are tissue paper thin. When the public no longer willingly accedes to a Governor’s diktat telling them to run for their lives and hide, then the Governor loses authority. Maybe he still has it on some thin paper of his own but in Idaho he’s one person out of 1.8 million.

We’ve reached the tipping point. His shutdown order no longer has any real support. This is evident by what happened in Boise County. The Idaho Statesman reported the local government, law enforcement and business owners declared their independence. That is, Boise County and Idaho City were open for business May 1st and for at least a week, nobody at the bottom of the mountain noticed.

The troopers are also going through the motions and in many cases are reading the script for their neighbors and friends.

Sure, some troopers will show up at some bars and read from rote the threat someone someday in the future may pull an alcohol license. The troopers are also going through the motions and in many cases are reading the script for their neighbors and friends.

Reminds me of the old Soviet Union. Everyone would report incredible production quotas had been achieved when nothing of the sort happened. Government would accept the numbers and smile while knowing the figures simply weren’t true. It offers a façade the system is still in place but everyone knows reality.

Earlier this week the same newspaper reported the Governor hasn’t been as forthcoming as promised in releasing details of coronavirus and response. Maybe it’s because his fellow Republicans went into a room and out of public view forced him to say “Uncle!” We’re suddenly at stage two of re-opening and nobody is any longer prattling on about the need for a vaccine before we finally lift our own version of the Iron Curtain. The one crushing Idaho’s economy and the lives of working people.

Nice going, Governor! Don’t foul your own nest.