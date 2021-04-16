Idaho Colleges Could Pay Fines for Silencing Conservatives

Being a campus conservative is rare. Being a campus conservative could pay. Being a campus conservative could cover some costs for books and tuition.

If you’re punished for being a campus conservative.

In a very short time she has become one of the leading conservative voices in Idaho. And she doesn’t like seeing other conservative voices silenced.

HB 364 was introduced this week in the Idaho House by State Representative Barbara Ehardt. She’s from Idaho Falls. She was a college basketball coach. The woman authored last year’s legislation that bars biological boys from playing girls sports in high school and college. She would also like to give parents an opt-out when it comes to detailed sex education in public schools.

We’ve been hearing stories about how conservatives and conservative Christians are being mocked, harassed and shamed on campuses. One of Ehardt’s colleagues shared a story last week about how his own daughter dropped out of Boise State because of the abuse.

The education establishment is attempting to push back. Conjuring Senator Joseph McCarthy and the hunt for communists in government during the early 1950s. It’s a weak argument when conservative views are now being cancelled by woke mobs. Cancellations that began at colleges and universities as conservative speakers were sometimes even physically attacked. You can read more about Coach Ehardt’s bill by clicking here. If a court found a college was silencing conservative views, students could receive up to five-thousand dollars each from the college. The fine puts some teeth into the proposed law because it provides some long overdue punishment for the academic Torquemadas.