Idaho Deputies Use Tracks in the Snow to Find Suspected Burglar

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Tracks left in the snow helped Idaho deputies find a man suspected of burglary and other charges earlier this week.

The sheriff in Elmore County says deputies were first alerted of an abandoned pickup on a Forest Service road Monday evening that resulted in the arrest of Matthew McCulloch, who is now facing charges of burglary, malicious injury to property, petit theft and joyriding, according to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies answered the call at around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a Ford F-150 left on Lester Creek Road not far from the Boise National Forest Lester Creek Guard Station, according to a sheriff's office release, the deputies discovered the pickup had been reported stolen out of Boise.

They then were able to follow tracks left in the snow from the pickup to the guard station where they found someone had gotten into it and caused damage, with several items taken.

The footprints then continued on towards a home not far from the guard station where they eventually found McCulloch hiding in a closet. The sheriff's office says he was taken into custody without incident and charged.