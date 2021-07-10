AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was flown to a Pocatello hospital Saturday afternoon after his vehicle sideswiped another on Interstate 86 in what authorities believe was an alcohol involved wreck. According to Idaho State Police, at around 4:38 p.m. Sergio Colchado, 39, was headed west in a 2003 Dodge pickup when he sideswiped a Ford F-150 east of American Falls. Colchado lost control of the pickup rolled off the shoulder. He was flown to Portneuf Medical Center with serious injuries, according to ISP. Everyone had been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Ford did not need to be taken to the hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

