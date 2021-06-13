Two Burley Residents Ejected from Pickup Near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people from Burley were taken to a Pocatello hospital after they'd been ejected from a pickup that rolled on Interstate 86 west of American Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, Brice Hamann and Miriah Dominguez were thrown from Ford F-250 Hamann had been driving west on the interstate at around 3:17 p.m. The two were taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance. ISP said the two had not been wearing a seat belt. Hamann went off the road and the pickup overturned in the median.

