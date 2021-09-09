Idaho Drought Brings President Joe Biden To Boise Next Week

President Joe Biden will be landing in Boise next week to meet with Idaho fire officials regarding the state's drought and severe fire season. It will be the president's first stop in Idaho since taking over control of United States' affairs from Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in the state's capital city on Monday, September 13, according to details shared by KTVB.com. He will sit down for discussions with emergency personnel at the National Interagency Fire Center.

Idaho has been one of the hardest hit states in the west, and currently has more than a dozen wildfires still burning throughout the state, according to the Idaho Fire map. The fire season in Idaho usually ends in early-October.

Monday's visit to Boise is just one stop in a planned tour of western states to focus on drought discussions. The president is traveling at a time when the country is also dealing with a spike in Covid-19 cases.

