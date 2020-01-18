Idaho Enhanced Carry Permits no Longer Valid in Virginia

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You can scratch one state from your enhanced carry permit. Virginia’s sudden lurch into gun grabbing territory means the state no longer wants outsiders carrying within the confines of the Old Dominion. You can get more details by clicking this link.

I first visited Virginia as a boy in the early 1970s. It was a vastly different place at the time. There were still some folks alive who personally knew family members that wore rebel uniforms. Most not because they were defending slavery but instead fought for the honor of their state. Americans at the time thought first as citizens of states (and not provinces as modern liberals would insist) and only secondarily as members of the Union.

I made several trips in the 90s and visited friends in “Northern Virginia”. Which is a euphemism for the suburbs of Washington, D.C. These were people I had worked with in news media and they eventually found work at networks or with the Associated Press. They were mostly liberal.

Virginia was already greatly changed from my experience two decades before, although. There were always many rural Democrats serving in state government and they were more conservative than most Virginia Republicans.

Those people are now outnumbered. As the population of the D.C. suburbs exploded, the political power shifted to the newcomers. Many of them the deep state types who staff the federal bureaucracy. They like power and they like control.

This power shift accelerated as Barack Obama flexed the muscles of big government agencies in an effort to hamstring America’s traditional fuel sources, change our eating habits and re-interpret the Constitution.

I cite all of this, because we’re seeing tremendous growth in Southern Idaho. Some college professors in Boise claim the newcomers are more conservative than the natives. I’m no longer buying the argument. It’s a smokescreen. You only need to look at recent election results in the Treasure Valley. In a couple of years a handful of state legislative districts will dominate Idaho politics. You’ve been warned.