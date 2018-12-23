Idaho Falls Man Changing Tire Struck and Killed by SUV

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) An Idaho Falls man was killed earlier this morning after being hit by an SUV while changing a tire on his vehicle in east Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Manuel Sanson, age 20, was pulled off to the side of the road changing a flat tire on US Highway 20 near County Line Road at around 12:41 a.m. when he was hit by a Kelsy Johnson, age 26, of Rigby. Sanzon's passenger, Israel Dewey, age 18, from Idaho Falls was also hit by the SUV. Sanson died from his injuries at the scene while Dewey didn't need medical transport. The highway was blocked for more than three hours.