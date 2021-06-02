Idaho Falls Warrant: REWARD Offered; Sexual Battery Of A Child

The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man who is presently at large, and wanted for witness intimidation and lewd conduct with a minor.

A $750 reward has been set aside for anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest of Deon Waynewood, whose criminal record includes sexual battery, lewd conduct with a minor, and felony witness intimidation. His profile is currently featured on the Idaho Crime Stoppers website, and the Idaho Falls Police Department's Facebook page.

If you have any information on Waynewood's whereabouts, please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department, at 208-529-1200.

ISP / Idaho Falls PD

Idaho Missing