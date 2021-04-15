Most Wanted: Boise Area Man Still At Large For Stalking

Ada County law enforcement is still seeking information on an Idaho man who hasn't been seen in months, and who has been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you know the whereabouts of Craig Deloss Cunningham? His criminal profile has been included in the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho database for more than six months. He has been wanted by Ada County police since September 10, 2020.

His profile lists the current crime he is wanted for as stalking (first degree). There has been no bond assigned in this case.

Cunningham, 55, is 6'0", and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information that could put Idaho law enforcement in contact with Cunningham, please call the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 208-577-3000. To submit an anonymous tip in this matter, click here.

There are currently close to 20 most wanted criminals in the database for southwestern Idaho alone. To receive alerts regarding area most wanted persons, click here.

