Idaho Falls Woman Charged with Felony DUI after Crash

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Falls woman is facing a DUI charge after crashing a vehicle northwest of Magic Reservoir last week.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called to a crash on Wednesday, May 20, near Moonstone Landing on U.S. Highway 20 for a single vehicle crash. Emily Talbert, 34, had been headed west in a Nissan sports car when she went off the roadway, overcorrected and went across the road, went down an embankment about 150 feet off the pavement.

The sheriff's office said the woman was not injured in the crash. Talbert is facing one felony count of driving under the influence and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.