TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley wildlife managers want information on a moose left to waste in the South Hills earlier this fall.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a hunter found an adult bull moose rotting on Deadline Ridge and reported it to officials in October. Conservation officers located the animal and determined it had been shot and left to waste. Investigators think the moose may have been killed in August or early September. Idaho Fish and Game said none of the hunters with moose tags in the area had shot and lost a moose during their hunts.

If you have any information for Idaho Fish and Game you can call Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999, or call Officer Jim Stirling at 208-539-4408, also Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. This year several prize moose have been poached across the state.