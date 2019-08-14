Idaho Fish and Game to Have New Headquarters

(KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will, within the next few years, have new headquarters.

The department says the Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation (IFWF) has won the bid to construct and lease back the new headquarters building in Boise. Fish and Game will lease the building for 25 years before it gains ownership.

The headquarters will replace the current building at 600 S. Walnut St., which has reached the end of its functional life. The new building will bring the department’s administrative staff together under one roof for the first time in over 15 years, increasing agency efficiency and improving customer service for Idaho hunters, anglers and trappers.

“IFWF is a natural fit for this partnership. The foundation shares our mission to support wildlife in Idaho, and we are looking forward to working with them to continue serving the public at a location we’ve been at since 1964," Fish and Game Deputy Director Scott Reinecker said.

Construction will begin sometime next year with completion planned for 2022.

“We looked at numerous options for bringing our team together in a space that best served the hunters, anglers and trappers whose fees pay for department operations,” Reinecker said. “This is the most fiscally responsible, ending the need to lease additional office space to hold staff, and provide the best value for our sportsmen’s dollars. We’re also excited to provide a better experience and meet the needs of the people we serve.”