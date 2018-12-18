Idaho Freight Advisory Committee to Hold Public Meeting Wednesday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A public meeting is set for Wednesday December 19, in Meridian to discuss freight-related subjects. The meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the COMPASS Headquarters, 700 NE 2nd Street.
On the agenda:
- government affairs
- 129,000 pound truck loads
- transportation technologies
- challenges to Idaho commodity producers
If you want more information on the public meeting go to the Idaho Transportation Department website.