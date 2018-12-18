Idaho Freight Advisory Committee to Hold Public Meeting Wednesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A public meeting is set for Wednesday December 19, in Meridian to discuss freight-related subjects. The meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the COMPASS Headquarters, 700 NE 2nd Street.

On the agenda:

government affairs

129,000 pound truck loads

transportation technologies

challenges to Idaho commodity producers

If you want more information on the public meeting go to the Idaho Transportation Department website .