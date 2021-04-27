Idaho Gov. Little Signed “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” Into Law

Governor Brad Little has signed House Bill 366 which makes an abortion after a heartbeat can be detected illegal in Idaho. The "Fetal Heartbeat Bill" does have some exceptions to the law.

The legislation makes exceptions of abortion for medical emergencies and pregnancies that are a result of rape or incest. House Bill 366 states that an abortion will be illegal when a heartbeat can be detected in the fetus, about 5 to 6 weeks after conception.

In the press release Governor Brad Little states, "Idaho is a state that values the most innocent of all lives - the lives of babies . . . Hundred and hundreds of babies lose their lives every year in Idaho to to abortion. . .and I am proud to sign the bill into law today."

The penalties for violation of performing an abortion on a woman after a fetal heartbeat has been detected will be subject to a felony punishably by imprisonment of no less than 2 years and no more than 5 years. The license professional license of any health care professional who performs or helps with the abortion will be suspended for a minimum of 6 month and if it happens multiple times, that license will be permanently revoked.

One of the bill's sponsors, Senator Patti Ann Lodge states in the press release that they want to provide services for those women in crisis pregnancies, ". . .Choosing life is supported with compassionate help throughout the pregnancy and extends to 18 months after birth. . . With the availability of compassionate and supportive services and the rights pregnant women have in today's world, a woman con give birth and continue her life goals. Encouraging life also provides two million families that want to adopt the opportunity to love and raise a child, if the mother chooses adoption."

Read all the details of House Bill 366 and read the full press release here.

