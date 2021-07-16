Idaho Governor Brad Little Silent on Vaccine Mandates

Where the heck is Brad Little? His public relations flack would likely explain he’s presiding over the latest emergency. The sudden outbreak of major wildfires across the state. He was also recently seen at an event where State Police were rewarded with bonuses for their work during the pandemic (people in public safety work long and sometimes dangerous hours). And then there are the ceremonial duties that are a daily part of office.

With three large health care providers telling staff to get vaccinated or forfeit their jobs, McGeachin wants legislators to step in and ban mandates.

On the other hand, what would it take for him to share an opinion on vaccine mandates? A few seconds? Has anyone in news media even popped the question? Apparently the ink stained wretches of the newsrooms are giving him a pass while they focus their usual anger on Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin. By the way, she and Ed Humphreys are both opposed to vaccine mandates. Both are candidates for Governor on the Republican line. Little hasn’t announced yet his plans for re-election.

Many Republicans continue to remind us nobody has a right to a job and especially in an “at will” employment state like Idaho.

You’ve got to keep reminding them there is also a court of public opinion and from what I’m gauging, individual liberty is gaining on rhetoric intended to appease the donor class. I don’t believe this is one any Republican, and especially the Governor, can straddle. Poop or get off the pot!

This is gaining in importance because now there are rumblings state schools will mandate vaccines. It wasn’t all that long ago when Governor Little said there would be no vaccine passports in Idaho. Is he going to be consistent or is he awaiting instructions from St. Luke’s and St. Alphonsus? Campaign cash greases the wheels but a lot of people subject to coercion also vote.