An Idaho Guy Preps for a Diesel Shortage and the End Times

In the old days, they would’ve called me a hoarder. Now I’m a prepper! People tell me I shouldn’t publicly talk about these things. They warn that if the slop hits the fan I’m going to be a target. First, there are people who’ve filled barns with canned and dry goods. They would likely be a better source for any marauders. I also live in a part of town where many of my neighbors are cops.

How Bad Will it Get?

You’re seeing three angles on one shelf in a pantry. I’ve filled several closets, corners, and counters. For a time, I was even storing goods at the office and stashing some with friends. I’m not looking to survive for years on what I’ve put way, simply a few months.

I started building the supply last spring. There was a grocery chain executive being interviewed on TV. He warned more serious inflation was on the way. One hedge he suggested was to buy now and be prepared for later.

How to Take Advantage of Sales

A few days later, there was a case lot sale at Smith’s. I partook of whatever I could carry for a week. Sales at other stores rounded out my supply. I have stacks of coffee cans I bought when the product was still under six dollars, or on sale for that price. Coffee can be bartered. So can liquor. I don’t like wine but took advantage of a sale at a local store. In the event of a difficult winter, I can swap coffee and wine to anyone suffering withdrawal.

Let me make another recommendation. I’ve saved old cider and tea jugs. I know of a spring where the water is free. You can find instructions online as to how to store and keep water pure for long periods of time.

As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, strained diesel supplies could limit choices at stores. While gasoline is down slightly, diesel is up and the sky could be the limit.

