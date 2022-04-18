When the pandemic first started a couple of years ago, people had to adjust how they did their jobs every day. Most people were used to going to work in the week and many people had to adjust to working from home for the first time. It was tough for many to adapt to, but only a couple of years later and it isn't uncommon for more than half of companies to have their employees work from home now. There are coworkers I still haven't met because they work from home every day, and this is the norm for many across the country. It leads to the question, which states are the best to work from home?

Which States Are the Best to Work From Home?

Credit: Wouter on Unsplash Credit: Wouter on Unsplash loading...

There are two ways to rank this, and that is by living environment and work environment. According to WalletHub, the best state to work from home is New Jersey, followed by Washington DC at second and Delaware at third. Utah just missed out of the top five, coming in at six. The worst state to work from home in is Alaska. With long winters, it seems you would want to work from home there, but it ranks 50th in the work environment and 49th in the living environment. Just barely not being the worst was Mississippi and Montana as the third worse.

Is Idaho a Good State to Work From Home?

Credit: Ian Harber on Unsplash Credit: Ian Harber on Unsplash loading...

Idaho came in on the list at 37. It ranked 37 in the work environment and 21 in the living environment. One of the big things working against Idaho is that it ranks in the bottom five for internet costs. The internet is expensive here, and when you work from home you can't get by without it. One of the things that helped shoot Utah into the top six was they rank four in average retail price for electricity. Weather is not a factor on the list, but if it was, Idaho would be much higher.

Get our free mobile app

Many have gone back to working in offices, but there are plenty that continue to work from home. For some people, it works and for others, it doesn't. I would not be as productive at home, because there are too many distractions. For some, the office is more distracting and they prefer to be home alone. According to the list, Idaho is near the bottom for working at home, but those that do it may strongly disagree.

9 Deadliest Intersections In The Magic Valley The deadliest intersection in Idaho isn’t in any of the largely populated cities, it’s in the small town of Jerome and it’s one of the top 20 deadliest in the nation.