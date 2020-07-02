Idaho Had Most Per Capita UFO Sightings In First 12 Weeks Of 2020

The state of Idaho so far in 2020 has picked up where the previous year left off as far as reported sightings of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon. Idaho had dozens of reports in 2019, and if the first three months of the new year are any indication, then weird lights in the sky above the Gem State will be a common occurrence over the course of the next six months as well.

In 2019 there were close to 100 reported sightings of unexplained crafts above Idaho. The majority of these sightings were reported to the National UFO Reporting Center.

The last, closest sighting to Twin Falls, was reported over the city of Idaho Falls on May 27, 2020. Following weeks of investigation by the NUFORC, it was recently shared to the website on June 25. The report was of "orange and red orbs," lasting between 10-15 minutes, and occurring at approximately 2:20 a.m.

According to new data shared by idahostatejournal.com, sightings between January and March or 2020 were the highest in the United States per capita. Close to 170 sightings were reported between this time period, which equals nearly 10 reports per 100,000 Idahoans, according to Idaho State Journal findings.

The NUFORC has been archiving reports of aerial phenomenon across the United States since 1974. To submit a report for investigation by the NUFORC, click here.

On June 2, 2020, a website went live with video they claimed was shot near the city of Pocatello, which showed a daytime cluster of lights that appeared to be moving in formation. The video has yet to be debunked.