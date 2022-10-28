Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals

Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.

Andrew Sorensen, Idaho Department of Fish and Game
loading...

Conservation officers charged Froehlich for killing two white-tailed bucks, three white-tailed does, a bull elk, and a pronghorn antelope. Conservation officers say the man left several animals out to waste. A Madison County District judge sentenced Froehlich to a Rider program underlined with a sentence of five years in prison sentence if not completed successfully; he also faced six years in prison for a burglary charge. Restitution will be set during a hearing in December. “Often times people fail to report wildlife crime because they don’t think that it is important, or they don’t think anything can be done,” said Regional Conservation Officer Barry Cummings in a prepared statement. “A large majority of the cases that conservation officers are able to take to a successful prosecution started with a tip from the public.” For tips to Citizens Against Poaching call 1-800-632-5999.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: Crime, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Madison County
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX