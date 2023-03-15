TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several aggressive encounters with coyotes and a fox were recently reported to Magic Valley wildlife officials. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game issued a warning and advise Wednesday following several encounters with coyotes and at least one fox in recent weeks. Two incidents involved off-leash dogs that were attacked and the incident involving the fox happened in an open field in the middle of Twin Falls.

Close Encounters with Coyotes and a Fox in Magic Valley

Idaho Fish and Game said one of the attacks happened on the trails at Auger Falls in the Snake River Canyon where a dog running off it's leash and the owner encountered an aggressive coyote. The other incident a coyote bit a dog off-leash near Justice Grade close to Hagerman. Then a man reported an encounter in Twin Falls with an aggressive fox in an open lot near one of the busy shopping centers. Idaho Fish and Game said the animal didn't attack the person who also noted that many of the domestic cats in the neighborhood had gone missing.

Idaho Fish and Game: Keep Dogs on a Leash

Idaho Fish and Game said pet owners and people enjoying the outdoors can take precautions to avoid conflict with coyotes and foxes. Right now is the peak of breeding season for the animals, which can become particularly territorial and aggressive. “During breeding season for any wildlife species, they can become aggressive towards people and pets. Our advice is to avoid known areas with coyotes and foxes and keep your dogs on-leash when in these areas” stated Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager. One of the best things to do is keep dogs on a leash, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Also, making noise while hiking can help scare off animals and prevent an encounter. Idaho Fish and Game also suggests taking bear spray as it works on other animals and not just bears. Fore more tips, hit the LINK.