Idaho Ice Bumper Cars Fun Way To Ease Pandemic Road Rage

One of my buddies from my back-in-the-day radio jobs was travelling through Idaho over the weekend and blew a tire in Coeur d'Alene. His timing was terrible because there was a storm that rolled through and knocked out power to the town, so he couldn't get his car fixed for a full day. This put a wrench in his plans to come down for a visit to Twin Falls. His loss because Twin Falls is awesome. Instead he spent an extra day in the winter wonderland of Coeur d'Alene for another day and then made a stop in McCall on his way to Northern California. His stop in McCall was important to him because he loves hockey and he had to visit the Manchester Ice Center. He was surprised to see ice bumper cars instead of ice skates at the rink.

A few years ago, the Manchester Ice and Event Center added ice bumper cars to their options for ice activities. Honestly, it looks super fun and they need to put the ice rink back up in Twin Falls and get some of these ice cars.

McCall Ice Bumper Cars

Ice bumper cars run only at specific times and you can rent them and skates at the same time for a discount. Get all the details on the Manchester Ice and Event Center website.