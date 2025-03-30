Idaho Legislators Believe Laws Don’t Apply to Them

Rules for You But Not for Me

More evidence that many in the Idaho government believe they’re above the law. And when caught, point fingers at someone else.

Courtesy, Idaho State Legislature. Courtesy, Idaho State Legislature. loading...

The latest involves State Representative Stephanie Jo Mickelsen.

Get our free mobile app

. Or, that’s the story I’ve seen reported by mainstream media, which is sympathetic to the Representative because she was carrying out a sanctuary policy. Like a Democrat would.

Now Mickelsen and her elitist allies in the GOP are fighting back!



In other words, if you see a neighbor breaking the law, call the police. Unlessr the neighbor is special, like an elected politician.

They're Special!

You know, the same people who take oaths to uphold state and federal constitutions and the laws people like them pass.

But, as we learned during the so-called pandemic five years ago, they don’t believe it. They think they’re exempt.

You may not like some laws, but I’ve been taught that burning cars, disrupting meetings, and punching a guy in the nose would be the wrong approach. If you support sanctuary policies and illegal immigration, then how about you tell us when you’re campaigning?

How About You Own Up?

Did someone “out” her? Sure. It happens all the time in politics. But let’s back up. We wouldn’t be talking about this in the first place if she wasn’t a hypocrite. And unlike you, as a public official, she won’t face any consequences. Unless at the ballot box.

I also think the elites would go to great lengths to silence the whistleblowers. Like the leadership of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Maybe lock them up. Hey, they can always manufacture another pandemic and give it a try!