Idaho’s few dozen liberals are looking to harass law enforcement. A flyer was distributed to lefties across the Treasure Valley, and a copy came into the hands of yours truly. Liberals are trying to ape their counterparts in Minneapolis and track and interfere with ICE agents and the Department of Homeland Security. They set up a text line to take reports from the field. The number was 208-537-3511. I’m not breaking any confidence; it was shared across multiple platforms on social media.

This Went Sideways and Fast

So, I asked members of my audience to report ICE sightings. After all, a few slippery spots remain from last week’s snowstorm. I reported a sighting of my own and received a response. I believe the liberals raced to the Meta facility in Kuna before they realized they had been pranked! Probably after canceling all office hours for the morning at Boise State.

Yes, ICE is active in Idaho and has been here for many years. There was a time when a Thursday flight would leave weekly from Twin Falls for Denver. ICE has been seen accompanying some local law enforcement when making arrests. What’s the big deal? Bad guys off the streets means safer communities.

Lefty Needs a New Phone Number

Liberals will probably find that, unlike Minnesota, local police and deputies will provide cover for federal agents, and Lefty may get a room at the Iron Bar Motel, too!

My guess is the hotline for ICE reports is no longer active. My work for the day is done.