You’ll see news media bias on full display in Idaho. There are dueling demonstrations. Leftists have called for a general strike to force Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of Idaho. They plan to call in sick to the office. Nobody will notice their absence. Journalists will try to present this as a major movement and portray ICE agents as jackbooted thugs. They’ll try to convince you to get on the bandwagon, despite most viewers and readers in Idaho fully supporting law enforcement and the law.

News Media Celebrates One Protest and Despises Another

The general strike will be dwarfed by the March for Life. Still, liberal journalists support infanticide and look for any opportunity to portray the defenders of life as idiots or mean-spirited. I’ve participated in the march in Boise and at the national level. One year in Washington, we were ankle deep in mud on the National Mall after a snowstorm—an estimated 400,000 of us. One media outlet excused a lack of coverage by claiming that an event that happens every year is no longer newsworthy. I suspect it’s because the people reporters encounter are good people and godly, and it’s a story media doesn’t want to share.

The ICE Agitators are Paid Protestors

Secondly, the people who look out for babies aren’t paid agitators. They have deeply held and traditional beliefs. They’re not corrupted. Many of the lefties defending illegal aliens and child rapists ooze corruption, and in my opinion, that’s why the media loves itself some celebration of criminality. Birds of a feather flock together, and there’s no more corrupt institution in America today than journalism. The morally bankrupt scream First Amendment (remember, they would cancel the Second Amendment), but are dishonest when they claim they do their work without bias. Maybe they’ll do us a favor and go on strike, too.

