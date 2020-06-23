Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin Was Left Out of COVID Decisions

Janice McGeachin is the proverbial heartbeat away from being Idaho’s Governor. She already serves as acting Governor when Brad Little leaves the state for government business. And, yet, she was left completely out of the COVID-19 decision making process. As were state legislators and local and county governments.

From her perspective as a small business owner, a lot of bad decisions were made in shutting the state down

The Lt. Governor joined us on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. She was on her way to Boise from her home in Idaho Falls. From her perspective as a small business owner, a lot of bad decisions were made in shutting the state down when the coronavirus appeared a much larger threat than it actually became.

At least one health district in the state doesn’t return her telephone calls. As if there are people who don’t want her to have access to some actual numbers!

McGeachin is the darling of liberty loving conservatives in Idaho. Not so much the mainstream media. To call coverage of the Lt. Governor biased would be an understatement. Mainstream media doesn’t like her friends and many of her supporters (apparently they were mean to reporters on the playground).

She explained one story where a reporter got it terribly wrong and made it look as if she was being insubordinate, although. We need to mention she was elected not as a subordinate. The Governor and Lt. Governor don’t run on a combined ticket.

You can listen to our conversation by clicking on the YouTube video below. You’ll find her to be refreshingly honest and not at all a typical politician.