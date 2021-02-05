Truck Hits Farm Equipment Near Bruneau, One Killed

BRUNEAU, Idaho (KLIX)-A man helping to move a large piece of farm equipment was killed Thursday evening when a semi-truck ran into the back of it near Bruneau.

According to Idaho State Police, the individual that was killed was not identified, but said he had been steering the rear of the machinery as it was crossing the Loveridge Bridge over the Snake River on State Highway 51 at around 2:36 when it was hit by the truck.

ISP said the truck driver had been unable to stop in time for the slow moving equipment.