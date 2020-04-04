Idaho Manhunt for Attempted Murder Suspect Ends

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-The manhunt for a man accused of shooting at law enforcement in Adams County is behind bars after he was located early Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police announced the peaceful arrest of William "Bill" Pearle James near his parent's home in New Meadows after nearly a week long search for him since the shooting. Adams County Sheriff's Office, Valley County Sheriff's Office, McCall Police and ISP made the arrest. On Sunday March 29, two Adams County Sheriff's deputies were shot at during a call from James' family after he violated a protection order.

Authorities also accused James of shooting at an Idaho Fish and Game Officer who had been in the areas to help the deputies. Captain Matt Sly, with the Idaho State Police, said in a prepared statement, "The mission of the Idaho State Police, like many of the agencies here is safety, and we're all committed and working to keep people safe. We are grateful for all the officers who responded and that we were able to take James into custody today. Now the people in New Meadows can feel safe in their homes, knowing Mr. James won't continue to be a threat."

Multiple local, state and federal agencies assisted Adams County in the search and apprehension of the suspect, according to ISP.