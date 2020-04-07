Idaho Man Accused of Shooting at Deputies Facing More Charges

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-The man accused of shooting at Idaho law enforcement and leading them on a nearly weeks long manhunt is facing more charges.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, William "Bill" James is being charged with two counts of attempted murder on law enforcement, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of assault with the intent to commit a serious felony.

According to Idaho State Police, James was found near his parents home in New Meadows Saturday and was arrested without incident by Adams County, Valley County, and Idaho County sheriff's deputies with ISP.

Multiple agencies spent nearly a week looking for James after he allegedly shot at two Adams County deputies when they responded to a call for help from James' family after he violated a protection order.

Adams County Sheriff's Office

