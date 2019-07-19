Idaho Motorcyclist Killed Attempting to Avoid Flock of Turkeys

RATHDRUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A motorcyclist was killed in north Idaho Thursday attempting to avoid a flock of turkeys in the road.

At around 5:37 p.m. David Bedford, of Rathdrum, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle on State Highway 53 in Rathdrum when he swerved to avoid hitting a flock of turkeys, according to Idaho State Police. Bedford crossed the center line and lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a semi-truck.

Despite having a helmet on, ISP said in a statement that Bedford died from his injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured. The highway had been blocked for more than an hour.