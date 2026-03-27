Government isn’t the church, and the church isn’t government. It's not in our system or culture. When Idaho adopted a moment for optional student prayer, Democrats at the Capitol and in newsrooms denounced the move. Separation of church and state, they shouted. A phrase that you won’t find in any founding documents. It’s from a judge who found himself on the bench in the Roosevelt/Truman era of big government. In other words, in an era when the government began replacing responsibilities once assigned to churches. The left warns us that any change will lead to theocracy. Unless the argument benefits their side.

Apparently, the Governor is Supposed to Play God

Governor Brad Little made an innocuous post on Facebook about his inbox being empty. In other words, the bills have stopped arriving for his approval or rejection, and that means legislators are about to adjourn. I saw the names of some friends in the comments, and then started reading the remarks from people I don’t know.



A lefty accused the Governor of not being Christian because of cuts to programs for the disabled. From the feedback I’ve heard in recent weeks, the issue cuts across party lines, but I didn’t hear any Republicans invoking the name of Jesus. Just some guy on the left who probably has never been to church outside of a wedding or funeral. But maybe he saw an old film where Jeffrey Hunter played the Lord, and He seemed really nice.

Leave Government to the Imperfect

We’ve got a lot of people on the left and right who are okay with government being God, as long as God supports what they want.